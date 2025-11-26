BJD turmoil deepens as Debashish Samantaray attacks leadership over ideology drift

The rift within the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) appeared to widen on Tuesday with senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Debashish Samantaray accusing the party leadership of straying from the Biju–Naveen ideology and sidelining loyal workers.

In a letter to former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Samantaray wrote: “Sir, I doubt that there is any place for loyalists of legendary Biju Babu or your loyalists, who have stood like a rock behind your long and illustrious political career.” Aiming for Naveen’s close aide V.K. Pandian, the Cuttack-based MP alleged that the party had adopted a new line of thought and action, deviating from its foundational legacy.

He said the BJD had taken no corrective steps after its “humiliating” defeat in the 2024 general elections despite Naveen’s enduring popularity. “Since our electoral debacle last year, the party has failed to accept the cause or take remedial measures. The reason is on the lips of every worker. Despite our submissions, the party has struggled to accept reality,” he wrote.

Pointing out that victory and loss are inherent to politics, Samantaray said: “We lost despite a popular chief minister. Every cadre and leader, whether they speak out or not, know the cause behind our defeat in 2024 and hope you will thwart any attempt being made to weaken our party, almost as if there is a design to it.” He added that he believed Pandian continued to “rule the roost” within the party.

Reasserting his loyalty to Naveen, the MP said thousands of workers still considered him their “only hope”. He, however, expressed disappointment over being appointed vice-president of the party’s senior citizens’ cell. “Sir, I failed to understand what ‘in the rank of vice-president’ really means. Besides sounding bureaucratic, such designation is demeaning and humiliating,” he wrote.

Samantaray and several BJD leaders have been unhappy since a few MPs supported the BJP during voting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha. He abstained from the vote in protest. Another senior leader, Bhupinder Singh, also alleged that bureaucrats were running the party and veterans were being excluded. “The ideals on which Biju Babu built the party no longer exist. Neither Biju loyalists nor Naveen loyalists are seen in decision-making,” Singh said.

BJD vice-president Prasanna Acharya downplayed the unrest, saying disagreements were natural in any organisation. Party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the system remained unchanged and urged leaders to work together as the BJD transitioned into a “successful Opposition party”.