Odisha aims for USD 500 billion economy by 2036 with focus on growth, investment and jobs

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said Odisha’s economy is poised to touch the $500 billion mark by 2036, the year the state will celebrate 100 years of its formation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Samrudha Odisha 2036 Conclave organised by the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI), Majhi said Odisha’s current economy stands at around $120 billion. “To reach the $500 billion goal by 2036, we must achieve nearly fivefold growth over the next 10 to 11 years. For this, we are focusing on infrastructure development, industrial expansion and skill development,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Majhi added that the state had already begun moving in that direction. “Foundation stones have been laid for 84 industries with a total investment of ₹2 lakh crore. These projects will generate employment opportunities for 1.64 lakh people,” he said.

The chief minister emphasised that sustained policy support, faster project execution and a business-friendly environment will be critical for achieving the state’s long-term economic vision. “We want Odisha to become a major investment hub and ensure equitable

growth across sectors,” he said, expressing confidence that the combined efforts of the government and industry would help the state meet its 2036 target.