BJD slams Odisha CM for sharing video of Bengal rape survivor, violating SC rules

The women’s wing of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday criticised the Mohan Charan Majhi government for releasing a video of the chief minister’s conversation with the Durgapur gang rape survivor, calling the move “a violation of Supreme Court guidelines”.

The six-minute video, released by the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday night, showed Majhi speaking with the 23-year-old survivor — a second-year medical student from Balasore — and her mother, assuring them of help.

The audio of the conversation was also shared with the media.

Condemning the move, the BJD said the disclosure “breached” the Supreme Court’s directive against revealing the identity or details of a rape victim. “It should not have been disclosed,” the party said. “The chief minister’s actions are highly condemnable.”

Senior leaders of women's wing of BJD address a press conference here on Wednesday, criticising the Mohan Majhi government Ashwinee Pati

Addressing a press conference at Shankha Bhavan, BJD senior general secretary and former minister Tukuni Sahu said: “During the last 15 months (after the BJP came to power in Odisha), the law and order situation has worsened. Incidents of rape, gang rape, misconduct and murder have become daily headlines. While women in the state continue to face such crimes, the chief minister has shown no concern. The incident in Bengal is deplorable, but making the recording of his conversation public is even more condemnable.”

Biju Mahila Janata Dal general secretary Sumitra Jena said that by circulating the video, Majhi had “violated the apex court’s guidelines”. She noted: “As per the Supreme Court, a victim’s identity or any conversation with her should not be made public.”

The party alleged that Majhi’s gesture was politically motivated. “Despite repeated incidents of rape and gang rape in Odisha, the chief minister has remained silent. His sudden interest in the Bengal case is purely politically motivated,” said BJD Rajya Sabha member Sulata Deo.

“Both the State and National Commissions for Women have met the victim in Bengal, but they have never shown such initiative in similar cases in Odisha.”

Deo added: “...When BJP MLA Santosh Khatua made indecent remarks about a BJD leader, the matter was reported to both the State and National Commissions for Women, yet neither took any action.”

She also accused the BJP and the state government of “politicising victims’ pain” instead of ensuring justice.