BJD bid to ‘purify’ House with Gangajal to protest entry of police personnel into Assembly

The BJD MLAs on Thursday sprinkled Gangajal (water from the Ganga) in the Odisha legislative Assembly to protest against the entry of police personnel into Assembly premises.

The Opposition members alleged that the sanctity of the legislature had been defiled by the entry of the force.

As soon as the Assembly commenced its proceedings for the day, BJD MLAs entered the House with vessels carrying Gangajal. Before anyone could realise what was happening, the MLAS started sprinkling the water.

Speaker Surama Padhy intervened and urged the MLAs to refrain from such activity and leave the House. Complying with the Speaker’s request, they left the House and sprinkled the Gangajal outside the House.

BJD MLA and former minister Arun Sahoo said, “The Assembly is considered as the temple of democracy where the people’s voice is supreme. By allowing the police to enter the campus, they compromised the purity of the place. Goons had also entered the campus and attacked the Opposition. This has polluted the Odisha Assembly.”

The Opposition alleged that police entered the premises on Tuesday night to evict the MLAs. However, the police have denied this, saying they did not enter the House but were on the campus for security reasons.

BJP MLA Saroj Padhi said, “It’s all drama.”