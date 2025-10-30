BJD alleges Pravati Parida breached poll code while campaigning in Nuapada by-election

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday accused deputy chief minister and women and child development and Mission Shakti minister Pravati Parida of “openly violating” the model code of conduct while campaigning for the November 11 Nuapada Assembly bypoll.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the party had submitted “audio evidence and supporting documents” to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to substantiate its complaint.

“In the recording, the state president of the community resource persons (CRP) Association, Lucky Hota, is heard telling members that during the deputy chief minister’s visit to Nuapada, she discussed various organisational issues and assured them that the incentive amounts deducted at block levels from CRP workers would no longer be cut. She allegedly promised that if any deductions continued, she would personally compensate the workers,” Mohanty said.

Community resource persons (CRPs) serve as crucial links between women’s self-help groups (SHGs) and government institutions under the Mission Shakti programme. Their role in mobilising SHGs gives them considerable influence among women voters. Deputy chief minister Parida had campaigned in Nuapada last week for BJP candidate Jay Dholakia.

The BJD further alleged that during the meeting, Parida announced that all outstanding payments and pending salaries of CRP workers would soon be cleared. “This is a clear violation of the model code of conduct intended to influence voters in favour of the BJP candidate,” Mohanty said.

Mohanty alleged that the BJP, which had ignored repeated agitations by these women workers, was now attempting to exploit them for electoral benefit. “The ruling party is clearly using SHG women to secure votes in the bypoll,” he said.