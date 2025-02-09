MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 09 February 2025

Biren Singh steps down as Manipur's Chief Minister after two years of ethnic violence

It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far, writes the 64-year-old in his resignation letter

Our Web Desk Published 09.02.25, 06:26 PM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned on Sunday, submitting his resignation letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan, officials said, as quoted by PTI.

Singh was accompanied by 14 MLAs from the BJP and NPF, along with state BJP president A Sharda and senior party leader Sambit Patra.

ADVERTISEMENT

After meeting the governor, Singh proceeded to the CM Secretariat. In his resignation letter, he expressed gratitude, stating, "It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far. I am extremely grateful to the central government for its actions, interventions, developmental work, and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interests of every single Manipuri."

His resignation comes just hours after returning from Delhi.

A day earlier, Singh had convened a meeting with MLAs from the BJP-led ruling alliance at the CM Secretariat to discuss the upcoming assembly session starting on February 10.

The meeting took place amid the opposition Congress’ move to introduce a no-confidence motion against Singh’s government.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Biren Singh steps down as Manipur's Chief Minister after two years of ethnic violence

It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far, writes the 64-year-old in his resignation letter
Former Delhi chief minister Atishi with AAP winning candidates addresses the media after a meeting with party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, outside his residence in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

AAP will play the role of a constructive Opposition, will ensure BJP gives Rs 2,500 to women

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT