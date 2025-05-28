MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BJD slams 'dounble engine' state government for coastal highway tender cancellation

With the cancellation of the tender now, uncertainty looms over the progress of the project, the party alleged

Subhashish Mohanty Published 28.05.25, 07:34 AM
BJD vice president Sanjay Dasburma at a press conference in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday accused the dounble engine state government for not opposing the National High National Highway of Authority of India (NHAI)’s move to cancel the tender floated for the construction of the four-lane Coastal Highways.

Addressing a press conference here at the Sankha Bhavan (party’s office), BJD vice president and former minister Sanjay Dasburma said: “The BJP government continues to promote its ‘double engine, double development’ slogan, the cancellation of the coastal highway project is nothing short of a betrayal to the hopes and expectations of the 4.5 crore people of Odisha.They should have opposed it.”

He said: “Despite repeated delays in moving the project forward, the tender has now been abruptly cancelled, pushing the project into further uncertainty. Being a cyclone-prone state, Odisha would have benefited from the proposed coastal highway for quicker relief and assistance during disasters. ”

