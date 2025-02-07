MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 07 February 2025

Bihar rage at lockup death: Villagers ransack Kanti police station in Muzaffarpur district

While deceased Shivam Jha’s family alleged that the police personnel tortured him to death, the latter claimed that Shivam committed suicide

Dev Raj Published 07.02.25, 06:30 AM
Villagers and police personnel outside the Kanti police station in Muzaffarpur on Thursday. 

Villagers and police personnel outside the Kanti police station in Muzaffarpur on Thursday.  Sanjay Choudhary

Villagers ransacked Kanti police station in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Thursday after a 21-year-old theft suspect was found dead in the police lockup.

While deceased Shivam Jha’s family alleged that the police personnel tortured him to death, the latter claimed that Shivam committed suicide. His body was found hanging with a piece of cloth from the ventilation of the lockup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three police officials have been suspended so far and a probe has been ordered into the incident.

Shivam was allegedly arrested on Monday night from his native Kalvari village in a case of motorcycle theft in Paharpur area.

“Kanti station house officer (SHO) Sudhakar Pandey came to our house at around 10.30pm on Monday and took my son to the police station,” Shivam’s mother Rinku Devi said.

She added: “We went to meet Shivam on Tuesday. He told us that several police officials had thrashed him at night. When I complained to the SHO, he abused and shooed us away. Some officials demanded money to release him.”

Shivam’s mother said that she again went to the police station on Wednesday along with some villagers, but a sub-inspector named S.K. Singh insulted them and sent them away.

“The other police personnel told us that my son would be taken to court. They took him away on Wednesday afternoon and brought him back to the lockup in the evening. We were told this morning (Thursday) that he has died,” Rinku Devi said.

Shivam’s family and villagers rushed to the police station after getting information about his death and ransacked the police station. They also thrashed the SHO and some police personnel present there.

RELATED TOPICS

Custody Death Bihar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sangam senoritas steal Modi-Yogi sheen: Influencers stake claim to Sanatan Dharma mantle at Kumbh

While banners of Modi and Adityanath have overrun the Mela grounds, Diza Sharma, a former air hostess, quickly aced the media game after arriving at the Kumbh three weeks ago
Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. 
Quote left Quote right

Congress-era licence raj policy forced India to become slow-growing economy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT