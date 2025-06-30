Bengaluru: Woman's body found in garbage truck, live-in partner arrested for murder

A day after the body of a 40-year-old woman was found stuffed in a sack and dumped in a garbage truck here, her partner was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing her following a drunken altercation, police said.

The body was discovered by locals on Sunday, who alerted officials at the Chennammanakere Achukattu police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, identified as Asha, a resident of the same area, had been living with the 33-year-old man from Assam. Both worked as housekeeping staff through a private company, hired via aggregator apps, police said.

The couple had rented a house in the locality and introduced themselves as "husband and wife," though police said this has not been legally verified.

Asha returned home in an inebriated state on Saturday night, which led to a heated argument with her partner. The altercation allegedly turned physical, and she was suffocated to death, police said.

The man then tied up her body, stuffed it into a sack, and dumped it in a garbage truck sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday, police added.

"Asha and the man had been living together for over a year. On the night of the incident, a drunken argument escalated into a physical fight, during which she was allegedly suffocated to death," said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered at the Chennammanakere Achukattu police station based on a complaint from locals. The man was taken into custody following questioning.

Police said Asha was a widow. Both she and the man had two children each from their previous marriages and were divorced before they began living together. Further investigation is underway.

The police have not yet revealed the man's name.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.