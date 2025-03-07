Bihar police rescue 45 Chhattisgarh minors from red light areas in Rohtas district

The Bihar police has rescued 45 minors, including 42 girls and three boys – all from Chhattisgarh - from red light areas in Rohtas district on Thursday.

Five people have also been arrested in this connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation was conducted by a team led by Rohtas superintendent of police (SP) Raushan Kumar in Natwar police station area.

The team consisted of force drawn from nine police stations, officials of the anti-human trafficking unit, and the Association for Voluntary Action, which happens to be a partner of civil society organisation Just Rights for Children.

“The minor girls and boys were brought from different places in Chhattisgarh, probably to be exploited in dance programmes and other activities. We launched a rescue operation on the basis of intelligence inputs and with the aid of a civil society organisation,” Raushan told reporters.

“We have also arrested five people who had brought the children from Chhattisgarh,” the SP added.

All the rescued minors were taken to the government-run child welfare committee at Sasaram.