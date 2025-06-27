Bihar government ropes in IIT Delhi, IIT Patna to audit 85 major bridges

The Bihar government has roped in IIT Delhi and IIT Patna to audit 85 major bridges under its newly launched Bihar State Bridge Maintenance Policy 2025, country's first state-level framework for systematic bridge upkeep, a release said on Friday.

The new policy targets safety enhancements across 3,968 bridges, including 532 mega structures built over the last 18 years.

"The IITs will provide vital status reports on our bridges as part of this new Bihar State Bridge Maintenance Policy framework. Under the agreement, IIT Delhi will assess 40 major bridges (exceeding 250 metres in length) in north Bihar, while IIT Patna will evaluate 45 such bridges primarily in south Bihar," said Bihar's Minister for Road Construction Nitin Nabin.

The technical consultation for the audit of 85 key structures entails a fee of Rs 16.61 crore, with letters of acceptance already issued, the release said.

Beyond the audits, the IITs will also prepare detailed repair, retrofitting, and rehabilitation estimates based on their findings.

The Bihar State Road Building Corporation will then execute these necessary works, the release said.

The minister further said that the implementation of the policy will lead to a decrease in maintenance expenditure and ensure bridges remain in good condition, providing safe and easy travel for our people.

"The state government is committed to making every possible effort for convenient, safe, and uninterrupted travel for the common people. This comprehensive bridge maintenance policy is a testament to Bihar's commitment to resilient infrastructure and sets a national benchmark in bridge safety management," Nabin said.

The release also said IIT Delhi will be submitting a proposal for real-time structural health monitoring systems for the Arrah-Chhapra and Arwal-Sahar mega bridges.

The state government is also exploring advanced methods like drone cameras and sensors, exemplified by a Gurgaon-based firm's recent digital safety audit of the Bairiyahati Ghat bridge in Samastipur.

