Bengaluru woman gang-raped at home while asleep with infant; two accused arrested

A 30-year-old woman from Calcutta was allegedly gang-raped at Gangondanahalli in northwest Bengaluru in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said three people allegedly raped her while two others stood guard. Two of the accused have been arrested, and three are on the run. A case has been filed at the Madanayakanahalli police station.

The police said five people barged into the rented house of the woman, who works in a salon, at Madanayakanahalli around 12.15am on Wednesday when she was asleep with her infant son, threatened her and demanded money and valuables.

The house was shared by one of her colleagues who was away at the time of the incident. They threatened the survivor with dire consequences, and three of them allegedly took turns to rape her. They decamped with ₹26,000 in cash and other

valuables.

The woman filed a complaint, after which a team led by superintendent of police C.K. Baba tracked down two of the accused in a night-long search.

Orchard assault

A 62-year-old man in Tuni, Andhra Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in an orchard after picking her up from a hostel by impersonating as her grandfather, the police said on Wednesday.

She is a student of a government school, the police said. Kakinada district superintendent of police Bindu Madhav Garikapati said T. Narayana Rao committed the crime around 11am on Tuesday.

“Rao lured the girl. The girl had consented to accompany him. But the consent of a minor is not considered consent. It is technically a kidnap and serious sexual assault under the sections of Pocso, because he did not take the consent of her parents,” Garikapati said.

A video purportedly shot by the owner of the orchard appears to show the elderly man sexually assaulting the girl. The girl is clearly visible in the video. According to the SP, the elderly man and the girl are neighbours in Tuni town and both are from the same community.

Additional reporting by PTI