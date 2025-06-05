Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka government hands over probe to CID, SIT to investigate

The Karnataka government on Thursday informed the high court that the investigation into the stampede in front of Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be constituted within the CID for an independent probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka high court, taking suo motu cognisance of the stampede directed the state government to file a detailed status report by June 10.

The report states that an FIR (Crime No. 123/2025) has been registered at the Cubbon Park Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita — 105, 125(1)(2), 132, 121/1, and 190 read with 3(5). These include charges such as culpable homicide not amounting to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and liability of members of an unlawful assembly.

The FIR names RCB, KSCA, and the event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks.

On Wednesday, a crowd of over 2.5 lakh gathered outside the stadium. Fans had turned up in overwhelming numbers to catch a glimpse of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team after its maiden IPL title win. The celebration turned tragic when a stampede broke out, killing 11 and injuring dozens more.

In parallel, a magisterial inquiry has been launched to determine the cause of the stampede and examine possible lapses in planning or crowd control. This will be led by the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Bangalore City and is expected to conclude within 15 days.

The court was informed that police had deployed 1,380 personnel on the day of the event, including senior officers, constables, and 13 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons, each comprising 25 personnel. In addition to law enforcement, three fire engines, two ambulances, two D-SWAT units, a water tanker, a command-and-control vehicle, and four extra KSRP units were positioned around the stadium.

The status report lists Gates 1, 6, 7, 17 and 21 as the most congested areas. The chaos that unfolded in these sections contributed directly to the stampede. Fifty people injured in the incident were treated as outpatients and discharged, while six remain hospitalised.

Post-mortems of the 11 deceased were completed and their bodies handed over to their families. The government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to each of the families.

As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the. A fund titled ‘RCB Cares’ has also been initiated to provide further assistance to the injured. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has pledged an additional Rs 5 lakh per deceased.

According to police, the case has been registered under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in pursuit of a common object), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), and 125 (12) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A source from the franchise said, “We can't comment on legal proceedings at the moment. But we will co-operate with all the government and judicial authorities.”

The stampede has led to questions about whether the event should have been publicly announced at all, and whether sufficient crowd-control protocols were in place.