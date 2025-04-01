Bajinder Singh: Instagram face of 'Mera Yeshu Yeshu' gets life term in 2018 rape case

The face of "Mera Yeshu Yeshu" on Instagram as well as other social media platforms has a got life term in a rape case.

Known to millions as the "Yeshu Yeshu prophet," self-styled preacher Bajinder Singh built an empire that promised to heal ailments through the power of faith. But Singh now faces a life sentence, convicted of a horrific crime that shattered the image he crafted over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Singh was convicted under sections 376 (rape), 323 (punishment for voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), five other accused in the case -- Akhbar Bhatti, Rajesh Chaudhary, Jatinder Kumar, Sitar Ali and Sandeep Pehlwan -- were acquitted.

Tight security arrangements were in place at the court complex before the pronouncement of the verdict as Singh reached the premises under heavy security cover from the Mansa jail.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a woman at the Zirakpur police station in Mohali district in 2018. The counsel for the victim, Anil Kumar Sagar, told reporters, "He (Singh) will remain behind bars till his last breath."

The rise of Bajinder Singh

Fifteen years ago, he was serving time in jail for a murder case. It was during this period that he converted to Christianity, claiming that the faith saved him from his troubled past. According to reports, the pastor was originally a Haryanavi Jat.

Emerging from prison, Singh took on the mantle of a preacher and soon was the leader of his own ministry: Church of Glory and Wisdom, founded in 2016.His 'ministry' became known for large gatherings where Singh promised healing from ailments such as HIV and muteness. These miracle cures, which were often showcased on his popular YouTube channel with 3.74 million subscribers, solidified Singh's growing presence.

With his music video “Mere Yeshu Yeshu,” featuring him singing about the miracles performed by Jesus, Singh created a cult-like following. His followers would chant “Yeshu Yeshu” in reverence.

Jesus is sometimes referred to as "Yeshua" or "Yeshu" because "Yeshua" is the Hebrew name for Jesus, meaning "salvation," and "Yeshu" is a shortened form of that.

But the name "Yeshu," a reference to Jesus, is not universally positive.

In Jewish traditions, it is often used as an acronym for a curse, "May his name and memory be blotted out."

The fall

The man who once promised salvation through miracles has now been convicted for a heinous crime.

On March 19, 2025, a Mohali court sentenced Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment in connection with a 2018 rape case. The survivor, a woman from Zirakpur, had come forward to allege that Singh had sexually assaulted her at his residence in Chandigarh.

The assault, she claimed, was recorded by Singh, who then threatened to release the video on social media unless she complied with his further demands.

The complainant also alleged that Singh had lured her with promises of taking her abroad. Instead, she found herself trapped in a nightmare. Singh not only violated her but also sought to manipulate her into silence with the threat of ruining her life through the release of the video.

Despite the gravity of the case, Singh managed to continue his activities for years, even attracting more followers.

But the law eventually caught up with him.

The verdict came after an extended legal battle, with Singh convicted under Sections 376 (rape), 323 (punishment for voluntary causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

But the 2018 rape case wasn't the only troubling incident that came to light. In February 2025, just a month before his court sentencing, Singh was caught on camera in another violent incident. A viral video showed him arguing with a woman in what appeared to be CCTV footage from a room.

Singh was seen throwing papers at the woman before slapping her across the face. The incident, which reportedly occurred on February 14, led to a formal police case being filed against him on March 25, 2025.

The police investigation into the incident further confirmed the troubling nature of Singh's actions, adding more weight to his already tarnished reputation.

For some, the exposure of Singh's true character is a betrayal; for others, it is a wake-up call about the dangers of blind faith.

Singh also faces a probe in a sexual harassment case filed on February 28 filed by a 22-year-old woman, whose allegations he calls baseless. She claimed he started sending her inappropriate messages, summoned her alone to his cabin, and engaged in unwanted advances, according to media reports.