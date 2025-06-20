MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Friday, 20 June 2025

Awadh Assam Express collides with push trolley in Bihar’s Katihar; one dead, four others injured

According to Manoj Kumar Singh, the Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Katihar, the trolleyman died on the spot

PTI Published 20.06.25, 06:58 PM
Representational picture

Representational picture PTI

A railway personnel was killed and four others were injured on Friday when the Awadh Assam Express coming from Delhi ploughed into a push trolley in Katihar district of Bihar, a senior official said.

According to Manoj Kumar Singh, the Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Katihar, the trolleyman died on the spot while the injured persons were rushed to a hospital.

"The push trolley had been deployed for routine patrolling work. We have ordered a high-level inquiry to ascertain any lapses that may have resulted in the train number 15910 colliding with the trolley", said the ADRM.

He added that normal traffic was soon restored on the Katihar-Barauni down line and the train also left for its onward journey.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

