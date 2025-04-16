Bengaluru: Autorickshaw driver killed, passenger injured after metro rail viaduct falls on auto

An autorickshaw driver was killed and his passenger sustained serious injuries when a metro rail viaduct being transported on truck fell on the auto in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The deceased auto driver Kasim, a resident of Hegde Nagar, was receiving money from the passenger when the viaduct fell on them at Kogilu Cross, police added.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident.

According to an eyewitness, the 18-wheel truck carrying the concrete viaduct was taking a turn when the viaduct slipped from it and fell on the autorickshaw, killing the driver instantly.

Seriously injured passenger of the autorickshaw is being treated in a hospital, the BMRCL source said.

BJP MP P.C. Mohan wrote on X, "Tragic incident late last night in Bengaluru, where an auto driver was killed after a Namma Metro viaduct segment collapsed. A life lost due to gross negligence. BMRCL must be held accountable. Contractor must be suspended, booked, and a thorough safety audit launched."