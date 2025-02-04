Atishi booked for model code violation, AAP vs Election Commission fight hits fever pitch

Delhi chief minister Atishi was booked for violating the model code of conduct and the Election Commission of India hit back at the ruling AAP a day before the national capital votes in the Assembly election.

In a post on X, Atishi hit out at the Election Commission, alleging BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and members of his family were openly resorting to "hooliganism" but no action was taken, while a case was registered against her.

Delhi police registered the FIR on Tuesday against AAP’s candidate from Kalkaji, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and obstructing public servants on duty, an official said.

"We have registered an FIR against Kalkaji AAP candidate at the Govindpuri police station under various sections and further investigation is under process," PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

He further said that action was taken as the AAP candidate was found at Fateh Singh Marg along with 50-70 supporters and 10 vehicles. Police instructed them to vacate the area as per MCC guidelines. But they obstructed an officer from doing his duties, he said.

“The Election Commission is also amazing,” Atishi wrote in Hindi on her X (formerly twitter) handle. “Ramesh Bidhuri ji's family members are openly violating the code of conduct. No action is being taken against them. I filed a complaint and called the police and @ECISVEEP, and they filed a case against me!

“Rajiv Kumar ji, just how much will you ruin the electoral process?” Atishi added.

The Election Commission hit back, saying it is a three-member body which has collectively noted "repeated deliberate pressure tactics" to malign the poll authority in Delhi polls.

It said an impression is being created that the EC is a single-member body.

In a post on X, the EC said it decided to have constitutional restraint, absorbing such outbursts with sagacity, stoically and not to be swayed by such insinuations.

Top AAP leaders, including its convenor Arvind Karjiwal, have claimed that the EC has been ignoring the BJP's alleged violations of poll code.

Kejriwal had alleged that Kumar was not taking action against the BJP to bag a post-retirement assignment.

Kumar demits office on February 18 on attaining the age of 65 years. Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu are the other election commissioners.

"The 3-member Commission collectively noted repeated deliberate pressure tactics to malign ECI in Delhi Elections, as if it is a single member body & decided to have constitutional restraint, absorbing such outbursts with sagacity, stoically & not to be swayed by such insinuations," the poll authority said in a rare reaction.