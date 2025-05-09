At most airports, security enhanced; operations normal, some flights impacted

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has made a secondary ladder-point checking compulsory for all flights, banned visitors at terminal buildings of airports and enhanced overall security in the wake of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

"Delhi Airport operations remain normal. However, some flight schedules may be impacted due to evolving airspace conditions and heightened security measures," said Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's busiest airport, said in a post on Friday.

Airline officials said flight operations are normal.

Airlines have asked passengers to reach the airport three hours before departure of domestic flights because of enhanced checks and other security measures at the airports.

DIAL has advised passengers to follow all hand and check-in baggage regulations and cooperate with security and airline staff for smooth facilitation.

Around 27 airports in various parts of the country are closed in the wake of Operation Sindoor, under which armed forces carried out strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on Wednesday in retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack that had killed 26 people last month.

On Thursday, at least 90 flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh expressed his deepest gratitude to the Indian armed Forces for their extraordinary bravery and unwavering valour displayed during Operation Sindoor, according to a post on X.