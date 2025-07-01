Assault on bureaucrat: CM vows strict action as Odisha officers postpone mass leave

The physical assault on an Odisha bureaucrat has acquired astronomical proportions. So much so that the chief minister had to step in to vow strict action against those involved.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi was impelled to assure the Odisha Administrative Service Association (OAS) officers of strict action after they had threatened to go on mass leave. As of now, the officers have postponed their mass leave plan.

An assurance from CM

CM Majhi, together with the chief secretary, the Director General of Police, and the Commissioner of Police, met with members of the OAS Association on Monday. In the meeting, Majhi gave his assurance that all those accountable for the incident would face strict punishment under the stringent provisions of the law.

The association informed in a release that the CM also urged the members not to proceed with the planned leave or take similar actions and appealed to them to trust his commitment.

Dragged, assaulted

The officers had previously declared a mass leave to protest the reported assault on BMC Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo. The senior official was dragged outside of his office and assaulted by a group of youths during a grievance redressal meeting on Monday. According to sources, the youths were linked to the BJP.

The OAS official’s decision to take mass leave was made during a meeting chaired by its president Jyoti Ranjan Mishra.

The release stated that in response to the CM's appeal, the mass leave scheduled for July 1 has not been cancelled but postponed. The state association has requested all district associations and fraternity members to convene tomorrow to condemn the incident and send a copy of their resolution to the state association. The State Association will communicate any further actions to be taken in due course.

Sharing the video of the incident on his X profile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik wrote, “I am utterly shocked seeing this video.”

“The people named by the officer in his FIR have behaved like criminals. If a senior officer is not safe in his own office, then what law and order will ordinary citizens expect from the Government,” he said in his post.

Naveen urged CM Majhi to take strong and exemplary action not only against the accused but also against the political leaders who planned the disgraceful attack.

“I only hope that Shri Majhi directs immediate action to be taken to restore faith in his government and not allow this heinous act to go unpunished like the assault on an officer by the ex-Governor’s son. The people of Odisha will not forgive this,” he added.

Police have taken three individuals into custody in connection with the case. The accused have been named as Debasis Pradhan, Rashmi Mohapatra and Jeeven Rout. A police statement confirmed that the investigation is ongoing as officials continue to identify any additional suspects involved.