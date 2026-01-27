Assam’s pride, gamosa, becomes political weapon as BJP targets Rahul Gandhi for not wearing it

Rahul Gandhi’s decision not to wear the traditional Assamese gamosa at the Republic Day ‘At Home’ reception has been seized upon by the Bharatiya Janata Party as an insult to the Northeast and to President Droupadi Murmu.

This year’s ‘At Home’ reception event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was themed around the Northeast, celebrating the culture, heritage and contributions of the region’s eight states.

Guests were presented with the gamosa or patka — a handwoven cotton cloth, typically white with red motifs, that holds cultural significance in Assam and across parts of the Northeast.

Most guests draped it over their shoulders. Foreign dignitaries wore it, as did senior political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi, however, was seen holding the gamosa in his hand as he walked alongside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who had worn his on the shoulder.

The BJP framed the moment as a political slight.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress leader, calling the act “deeply insensitive and insulting to the people of the entire Northeast”.

Sarma argued that the symbolism of the occasion could not be ignored.

With the President hosting a Northeast-themed event, and with the Prime Minister and foreign guests wearing the cloth, Rahul Gandhi’s choice stood out. “That was not just a matter of fashion,” Sarma said in public comments. It was, he suggested, a signal of disregard.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla amplified the attack on social media. “Rahul Gandhi has insulted the Northeast and also disrespected our very hon’ble President,” he wrote on X.

The Congress has called the controversy manufactured and opportunistic.

Party leaders described the BJP’s response as an attempt to turn a non-issue into a cultural confrontation, particularly in a poll-bound state where identity politics has long played a role.

Congress leader Pawan Khera shared a photograph of defence minister Rajnath Singh at the same event, also without the patka, ON X. “@himantabiswa, will you seek an apology from @rajnathsingh ji too? Or your entire strategy to fight anti incumbency is to pick up such non issues?” Khera asked, tagging both Singh and Sarma.

If Rahul Gandhi’s choice was insulting, why was a senior BJP cabinet minister not being held to the same standard, asked the Congress.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also accused the BJP of selectively targeting the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha while dragging the President into what he called “cheap politics”.

Singling out one opposition leader, Tagore argued, exposed the partisan nature of the outrage.

In Assam and the Northeast, the gamosa is far from trivial. It is a mark of respect, used during festivals, and carried during protests and political movements.

In 2019, the Assamese gamosa received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.