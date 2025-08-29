Assam signs pact to give global push to agri produce, strengthen cooperative sector

The Assam State Cooperative Federation and the National Cooperative Exports Limited on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to “strengthen” the cooperative movement in Assam and enhance the global reach of its agricultural and allied produce.

An official statement said the collaboration will enable Assam’s unique varieties of rice, edible bamboo, ginger and turmeric — known for their quality and distinctive attributes — to gain greater visibility and acceptance in global markets.

“With structured marketing strategies, brand-building initiatives and streamlined export processes, the MoU will not only strengthen Assam’s agri-export potential but also position its cooperatives as reliable contributors to India’s export economy,” the statement said, claiming the “landmark” initiative represents a “paradigm shift” in cooperative development, moving from localised production to global integration.

A key feature of the partnership is its focus on empowering grassroots institutions.

The statement further added: “By bringing export-oriented cooperatives, farmer producer cooperatives and cluster level federations into the fold, the initiative ensures that farmers and producers are treated not merely as workers but as shareholders and owners in the export value chain.”

This participatory approach is designed to enhance farmer incomes, build sustainable livelihoods and foster inclusive economic growth,” the statement said.

Portal launch

The government of Assam on Thursday also launched the integrated portal-cum-website for the office of the registrar of cooperative societies.

The launch took place during the third state cooperative development committee (SCDC) meeting held at Lokseva Bhavan, Dispur, under the joint chairmanship of Dr. Ravi Kota, chief secretary, Assam, and Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, secretary, ministry of cooperation.