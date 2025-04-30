Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hails soldiers as Pakistan shells LoC for sixth night, says pride stands tall

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that each time Pakistan dared to ''challenge India’s unity and integrity", Indian soldiers courageously rose to the occasion and defeated the enemy to uphold the country's pride.

His comment comes at a time when Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in multiple sectors across four districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting Indian forces to "respond effectively".

This marked the sixth consecutive night of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC, amidst heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

''India-Pakistan Wars: A Legacy of Indian Valor and Triumph -since independence, India’s brave armed forces have repeatedly stood tall, defending our nation’s sovereignty against Pakistani aggression," the chief minister posted on 'X'.

''Each time Pakistan dared to challenge India’s unity and integrity, our soldiers courageously rose to the occasion, decisively defeating the enemy and upholding India’s pride'', he said.

Sarma went on to highlight the four wars fought between the two countries-the Indo-Pak War of 1947-49, the 1965 war, the 1971 war leading to the creation of Bangladesh and the Kargil War of 1999.

''Every Indo-Pak conflict underscores one enduring truth: whenever India faced aggression, our soldiers stood fearless, undefeated, and unwavering in their resolve," he asserted.

The CM also said that this legacy of courage and sacrifice continues to inspire every Indian citizen.

"Our armed forces remain vigilant, committed to protecting India’s sovereignty and dignity under all circumstances. Jai Hind!," Sarma said.

Referring to the Indo-Pak War of 1947–1949 (First Kashmir War), he said that when Pakistan ''treacherously invaded Jammu & Kashmir soon after independence, India responded swiftly and heroically''.

''Our soldiers executed the historic airlift operation to Srinagar, safeguarding the valley and ensuring Kashmir remained an integral and inseparable part of India. The conflict ended with India successfully defending strategic territories and establishing the Line of Control (LoC)'', Sarma said.

Regarding the Indo-Pak War of 1965, he said that Pakistan launched the deceitful “Operation Gibraltar,” infiltrating Kashmir and subsequently escalating into full-scale war.

''Indian forces courageously repelled the invasion and carried out daring counter-attacks deep inside Pakistani territory, capturing key areas including the strategic Haji Pir Pass. The enemy’s dreams of victory crumbled before India’s determined military might, and the conflict ended in tactical victory and moral ascendancy for India'', the chief minister said.

The Indo-Pak War of 1971 (Bangladesh Liberation War) showcased the "extraordinary courage, strategy, and humanitarian spirit" of the Indian Armed Forces, he said.

''Responding to the Pakistani army’s genocide and the influx of millions of refugees from East Pakistan, Indian forces launched one of the most rapid and decisive military operations in modern history. Within just 13 days, our armed forces secured an overwhelming victory, resulting in the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers and the liberation of Bangladesh. The subsequent Simla Agreement (1972) reaffirmed India’s diplomatic and strategic supremacy," Sarma said.

Referring to the 1999 Kargil War, Sarma alleged Pakistan had deceitfully occupied strategic peaks in Kargil, ''seeking advantage through stealth". But the Indian army’s response was "swift, brave, and determined", he said.

''Battling harsh mountainous terrain and freezing temperatures, our soldiers reclaimed every inch of territory with remarkable valour, forcing Pakistan into a humiliating retreat. This clear victory underscored once again India’s unwavering commitment to territorial integrity," he added.

The Assam chief minister has been making posts against Pakistan on social media since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

