As BJP returns after 27 years, people of Delhi demand better air to breathe from new government

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which came to prominence in India’s politics riding on the anti-corruption movement of 2010 to 2013 and based on the promises of clean governance and welfare programmes, lost power Saturday after ruling Delhi for ten uninterrupted years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in the capital after 27 years, bagging 48 seats, up from 8 seats it won in 2020, while the AAP came down to 22 seats, from 62 out of the 70 seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

While AAP solidified its support through free electricity, water, and free public transport for women, community clinics, and reservation for the economically weaker sections in the education system, allegations of a liquor scam later marred its tenure, even sending some of its leaders to prison.

But with the BJP coming back after 1998, what are the people of Delhi expecting from the new government?

The Telegraph Online spoke to voters across Delhi and people said they hope for a shift in priorities, from political conflicts to real governance.

PTI

Mudit Gupta, a 30-year-old senior manager from East Delhi, expects the BJP government will prioritise real development over verbal blame game.

“We expect the new government to focus entirely on the development of the city, including the sanitisation, garbage management, education, and healthcare,” Gupta said.

Samyak Jain, a 21-year-old student from Delhi University, said that he expects the new government to control the pollution problem and clean the Yamuna River.

“We want a system that empowers us to build our own success. From the upcoming government we want significant steps to reduce pollution levels, cleanliness of Yamuna river. Many areas of Delhi are facing dirty water supplies that must be solved,” he added.

Saksham Jain, a 26-year-old advocate from Greater Kailash, expects the new government to provide relief from the deathly pollution levels.

“Delhi’s severe pollution issues need to be addressed, including improving air quality, waste management, and cleaning the Yamuna River,” he said.

TTO graphics

Deepanshu, 21, a content producer from Mundka, said that he hopes projects started by the AAP government will continue unhindered and the new government will focus on law and order in the capital.

“I want the BJP to work on issues related to cyber security so that people stay safe from digital crimes and every district should have very good security. The government should fix law and order like theft and dacoity. All the basic projects that have been left incomplete by the last government should be completed. The first ones are our metros and highways,” said Deepanshu.

Jainesh Sinha, 37, an entrepreneur from Saket, wants the new government to improve job opportunities.

“With inflation and job concerns rising, voters chose stability over freebies. From the new government I want better alignment between Delhi government-run skilling centres and the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, resulting in better employability outcomes. This will give Non-Banking Financial Companies the confidence to support the upskilling of the youth, through our financing solutions,” he said.

Meenakshi Lenka, 35, an operations manager from Dwarka, hopes the BJP government will prioritise Delhi’s long-standing civic issues.

“We need better roads, efficient garbage collection, and proper drainage systems. These are the basic things that impact daily life, yet they’ve been neglected,” she said.

Air pollution remained a major concern. “The government must take strong action to clean Delhi’s air. The AAP won the Punjab polls in 2022 but still failed to put a stop to the crop burning. Besides, steps should be taken to clean the Yamuna water as well,” she added.

Inder Mohan Arora, 49, a businessman from Shahdara, Delhi expected incentives for the business sector.

“I expect a better infrastructure for the business sector along with policies of lower taxations and incentives that will help businesses and startups to grow. I hope that this is what the upcoming government will work and improve on,” said Arora.