Article 370 call rerun irks Omar: J&K ruling party now an extension of BJP, says Mufti

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday rebuffed calls in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for renewed demands to restore Article 370, arguing that a resolution had already been passed by the House in the last session.

“Whatever was to be done by us, we did it in the first session. Our resolution stands. It was passed by the House. These people, the PDP and others, helped in its passage. That resolution holds,” an agitated Omar told reporters in Jammu after a question on the PDP’s criticism of the lieutenant governor’s address to the Assembly for not mentioning Article 370.

The newly elected Assembly began its maiden budget session in Jammu on Monday.

“You (the PDP and others) thought that any resolution related to Jammu and Kashmir’s special status would be rejected. That resolution was not rejected. It stands. What is the need for talking about it again? Won’t be like we will do the same talk time and again?” he asked.

Omar said the House had passed the resolution with an overwhelming majority. “What more needs to be spoken about?” he asked.

The chief minister’s rejection has come at a time when his government is facing criticism over LG Manoj Sinha’s speech in the House which remained silent on special status. The LG makes a speech on behalf of the elected government.

The restoration of Article 370 has been the least of the priorities of the Omar government ever since it won the elections, although it dominated the party’s manifesto.

Last November, the Assembly passed a resolution seeking the restoration of the special status but skipped any direct mention of Articles 370 or 35A. The focus of the National Conference has been on the restoration of statehood but that too is not happening as the Centre keeps delaying it.

The LG on Monday said that the “foremost aspiration of the people of J&K was the restoration of full statehood and my government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing this legitimate desire of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“My government recognises the emotional and political significance of the statehood for the people and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process in a manner that ensures peace, stability and progress,” he said.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the NC government had become an extension of the BJP and was in a rush to legitimise the decisions taken by the Centre concerning Jammu and Kashmir. She said that the LG’s address was no different than his speeches on Independence Day or other important days.

“We had hoped that the LG’s address would reflect the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. But there was no mention of addressing our disempowerment and dispossession. The issues of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not restricted to statehood only,” she added.