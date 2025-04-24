Army’s White Knight Corps salutes Jhantu Ali Shaikh from Bengal, who died in Udhampur gun battle

The Indian Army’s White Knight Corps on Thursday paid tribute to Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA (Special Forces), a soldier from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar area, who was killed during a counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

“#GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks salute #Braveheart Hav Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA SF, who made the supreme #sacrifice during a counter #terror #operation,” the Corps posted on X.

“His indomitable courage and the valour of his team will never be forgotten. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this moment of grief,” the post read.

Trinamool Congress leader and Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra also posted on X, saying: “Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh of 6 Para SF, Indian Army martyred today during an encounter between army & militants in Udhampur. He hailed from Patharghata village in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. God bless his brave soul.”

Some social media posts said Shaikh's brother is also in the army serving in Kashmir but that could not be immediately verified.

The operation, which began on Thursday, was launched based on specific inputs about terrorist presence in the Dudu-Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said.

“Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur,” the White Knight Corps said in a statement. “Contact was established and a fierce firefight ensued.”

According to the Army, Havildar Shaikh sustained grievous injuries during the initial exchange of fire. Despite best medical efforts, he later succumbed to his injuries.

The operation was still underway when last reports came in from the area.

(With inputs from PTI)