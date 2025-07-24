Army focus on slippery Chenab valley as militants repeatedly evade capture

Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu’s Chenab valley, a region marred by operational challenges as militants have repeatedly managed to evade capture during multiple cordon-and-search operations this year.

The Chenab region comprises the three mountainous districts of Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar, which have witnessed a revival of militancy in recent years with their topography offering an ideal terrain for militants to sustain their jungle warfare tactics.

A defence spokesperson said Lt Gen. Sharma reviewed the “security milieu and ongoing counter-terrorist operations in the Doda-Ramban-Kishtwar region by the formation” and took an update on Operation Shiva in

the region.

The Pir Panjal mountains run between the Chenab valley and south Kashmir, where the Amarnath Yatra is underway. Security forces are deployed on both sides to ensure the safety of pilgrims under Operation Shiva.

“#ArmyCdrNC highlighted to maintain the proactive posture steeped in cutting-edge technology. He complimented all ranks commitment towards sustained counter-terrorism efforts and regional security,” the Northern Command said on X.

An army officer said the security review meeting was part of initiatives undertaken by Lt Gen. Sharma soon after he took over as Northern Command chief in April.

“Such meetings have taken place in several other places,” he said, suggesting Wednesday’s meeting was not prompted by any extraordinary development. But security sources said the forces were concerned about militants giving them the slip during operations across Jammu, particularly in the

Chenab valley.

The repeated instances of militants evading capture by taking advantage of difficult mountain topography coincide with the inability to trace the militants involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, all but one tourists.

Security forces have conducted multiple operations in the Chenab valley in the past few weeks, but success has eluded them. This includes an operation in the Chatroo forests of Kishtwar since July 2.