App cue for polling booth queue: Delhi Election 2025 QMS mobile application set for final trial

Voters in Delhi can check the length of the queue at their polling station before they step out to cast their votes.

The "Delhi Election 2025 QMS (queue management system)" mobile application is set for final trial on January 15 and 16. The digital queue monitoring system was available for voters in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan during the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Additional chief electoral officer (CEO) Sachin Rana said: "You can enter the polling booth number and constituency name given in the voter information slip that booth-level officers provide to every voter before polling day. The app will show you the walking route from your house to the booth using Google Maps.

"Through AI, the live webcasting estimates the number of people in the queue and gives an approximate queue length for the respective booth. In congested areas with many queues at a single polling location, the accuracy may be lower. It will give an approximate estimate of the queue."

All of Delhi’s 13,033 polling booths have webcasting. CEO R. Alice Vaz said the webcasting data would only be accessed by the software of cloud servers approved by the Union ministry of electronics and information technology.