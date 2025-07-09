MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Anti-nation’ leash on social media: NIA, other central agencies to monitor digital content

Claiming that the government 'continuously engaged and vigorously pursued with X from the late night of 5th July, 2025', the ministry accused the Musk-owned company of “unnecessarily” exploiting technicalities involved around the process to delay the unblocking of the handles

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Published 09.07.25, 06:12 AM
Representational image

The government has asked the NIA and other central agencies to take action against those spreading anti-national, provocative and slanderous content and videos on social media, home ministry sources said on Tuesday.

The revelation came on a day X said it was “deeply concerned about ongoing press censorship in India” following the Centre’s alleged order to block as many as
2,355 accounts.

Rights activists have in the past expressed apprehension about the potential misuse and overreach of the Modi government’s proposed plan to regulate social media
content.

A home ministry official on Tuesday said the NIA and other agencies had been directed to monitor digital content that could pose a threat to national security or spread anti-India propaganda.

“After public outcry, the government requested X to unblock @Reuters and @ReutersWorld,” the post added.

Responding to queries on X’s post, a ministry spokesman said in a statement: “The government has not issued any fresh blocking order on 3rd July, 2025, and has no intention to block any prominent international news channels including Reuters and ReutersWorld. The moment Reuters and ReutersWorld were blocked on the X platform in India, immediately the government wrote to X to unblock them.”

Claiming that the government “continuously engaged and vigorously pursued with X from the late night of 5th July, 2025”, the ministry accused the Musk-owned company of “unnecessarily” exploiting technicalities involved around the process to delay the unblocking of the handles.

“However, after a lot of follow-up on an hourly basis, X has finally unblocked Reuters and other URLs after 9pm on 6th July, 2025. They took more than 21 hours to unblock Reuters,” the ministry added.

On the night of July 5, the X accounts of Reuters, Reuters World, the Chinese newspaper Global Times and the Turkish public broadcaster TRT World were blocked in India. All four accounts displayed the message: “Withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.” They were restored 24 hours later.

The ministry had on Sunday maintained that “there is no requirement from the Government of India to withhold the Reuters handle”, adding that it was working with X to resolve the problem.

Urging affected users to go to court against the government’s blocking order, X said it was exploring all legal options available. “Unlike users located in India, X is restricted by Indian law in its ability to bring legal challenges against these executive orders. We urge affected users to pursue legal remedies through the courts,” it said.

In May, the Indian government had ordered X to block over 8,000 accounts in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. These included accounts of international news organisations, The Wire, Free Press Kashmir, The Kashmiriyat and Maktoob Media. The government accused these accounts of spreading “provocative” content, misinformation and anti-national propaganda. That time, too, X had expressed reservations about these directives.

X Corp, Musk’s Texas-based tech company that took over Twitter and renamed it X, is already contesting earlier blocking orders. The case is being heard in Karnataka High Court.

X Corp. Reuters Press Freedom
