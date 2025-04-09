Anger at J&K Speaker for waqf stonewall, Opposition moves no-confidence motion

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday witnessed another spell of political drama over the Speaker’s decision not to allow a debate on the Waqf Act.

Some Opposition legislators moved a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, while a legislator was marshalled out for demanding a resolution against the law.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather of the National Conference ruffled more feathers as he rejected the second adjournment motion in a row seeking a debate on the Act, this time because “it was not primarily a concern of the Union Territory government as it does not fall under its domain”. He referred to Rule 58, Sub-section 9, to reject

the motion.

On Monday, too, he had turned down a debate on the Act, citing the same rule and sub-section, which says the matter was sub judice. The move angered most non-BJP legislators, including those from the ruling National

Conference.

Although several party legislators had moved the motion, the Speaker’s actions are allegedly backed by the NC. The ruling party is facing accusations of supporting a law that is seen as anti-Muslim.

The Speaker adjourned the House for the second day following a ruckus created by the NC, Congress, the People’s Democratic Party and other parties who demanded a debate. “If it (Act) concerns the members, who are elected by the people, it concerns the government too. We cannot say it is not the concern of the government,” deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary told the House.

Outside the Assembly, People’s Conference legislator Sajad Lone said: “Speaker sir has the pleasure of the NC. He is the Speaker of the National Conference. The party chose him. If the party feels that he is obstructing, then bring a no-confidence motion, change him and bring a new Speaker, otherwise it reeks of theatre.”

The House witnessed a peculiar situation where the only legislators supporting Rather were the BJP members.