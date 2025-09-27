Amit Shah vows to oust ‘every infiltrator’ in Bihar, slams Rahul, Lalu over vote rights protest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday charged the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his allies like RJD president Lalu Prasad with trying to "secure voting rights for infiltrators".

Addressing a BJP workers' conclave in Araria district of Bihar, Shah vowed to drive out each and every infiltrator once the NDA retained power in the state, getting a two thirds majority in the upcoming assembly polls.

"Rahul baba took out a Yatra here recently. The purpose was to oppose special intensive revision of electoral rolls by the Election Commission, which wants to remove infiltrators' names from voters' list," said the former BJP president.

The allusion was to the "Voter Adhikar Yatra", which saw Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, and Prasad's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav covering 1,300 kilometers across 25 districts.

"Rahul baba, Lalu and company want to secure voting rights for infiltrators. I want to ask all you workers from the Seemanchal region, should we allow this," asked Shah, evoking roars of "no" from BJP cadres belonging to the northeastern part of Bihar, which has a significant Muslim population.

"I promise you that each and every infiltrator will be driven out of Bihar if the NDA wins with a two thirds majority, with a tally of 160 plus seats," said the Union home minister, who is widely regarded as the BJP's principal strategist.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the dates for the polls for the 243-seat Bihar assembly soon.

Shah also noted with satisfaction that the party had done well in the region in the last assembly polls, but added: "You must strive to do better this time. Only then the target of 160 plus can be achieved".

He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government "has not been charged with misappropriation of even 25 paise, in the last 11 years", unlike the Congress-led UPA which faced serious corruption charges while in power.

Shah said that the Modi government has also been "fulfilling all its promises" like abrogation of Article 370 and construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

"Now, in Bihar too, a big temple of goddess Sita is being built. Another promise that has been fulfilled recently is the airport at Purnea, from where I am going to catch my return flight," said the Union minister, before winding up his two-day tour of the state.

Earlier, Shah had discussed the party's strategy for elections with BJP workers at Bettiah in West Champaran district and Sarairanjan in Samastipur.

He also visited the state BJP headquarters at Patna to give a pep talk to senior leaders of the state.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been named the in charge of the party for the upcoming assembly polls, BJP national general secretary in charge of Bihar and national general secretary (Organization) B L Santhosh were also present at the party office.

