Amit Shah to chief ministers: Identify Pakistani nationals in state and send them back

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to all the chief ministers and asked them to identify Pakistani nationals in their respective states and initiate steps to ensure their exit from the country, sources said.

India has announced revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest, as tensions between the two countries escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

“Shah called up the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani citizen stays in India beyond the deadline. He also asked them to identify Pakistani nationals staying in their respective jurisdiction and ensure their deportation,” said a home ministry official.

The official refused to divulge the total number of Pakistani nationals staying in India currently. The

home ministry has a list of Pakistani nationals living in India, as the ministry granted them visas.

Sources said some Pakistani nationals on Friday arrived at the Wagah-Attari border in Amritsar ahead of their deadline to leave India.

Visas revoked

Union home ministry has revoked 14 categories of visas, including business, conference, visitor and pilgrim, given to Pakistani nationals.

Sources said the latest move will not apply to long-term visas (LTVs), as well as diplomatic and official visas issued to Pakistani nationals.

An official said those holding SAARC visas must leave India by April 26 and those having visas on arrival, business, film, journalist, transit, conference, mountaineering, student, visitor, group tourist and pilgrim visas must leave India by April 27.