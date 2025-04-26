MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 26 April 2025

Amit Shah to chief ministers: Identify Pakistani nationals in state and send them back

India has announced revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Published 26.04.25, 05:24 AM
Amit Shah during a visit to the Baisaran meadow

Amit Shah during a visit to the Baisaran meadow File picture

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to all the chief ministers and asked them to identify Pakistani nationals in their respective states and initiate steps to ensure their exit from the country, sources said.

India has announced revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest, as tensions between the two countries escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shah called up the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani citizen stays in India beyond the deadline. He also asked them to identify Pakistani nationals staying in their respective jurisdiction and ensure their deportation,” said a home ministry official.

The official refused to divulge the total number of Pakistani nationals staying in India currently. The
home ministry has a list of Pakistani nationals living in India, as the ministry granted them visas.

Sources said some Pakistani nationals on Friday arrived at the Wagah-Attari border in Amritsar ahead of their deadline to leave India.

Visas revoked

Union home ministry has revoked 14 categories of visas, including business, conference, visitor and pilgrim, given to Pakistani nationals.

Sources said the latest move will not apply to long-term visas (LTVs), as well as diplomatic and official visas issued to Pakistani nationals.

An official said those holding SAARC visas must leave India by April 26 and those having visas on arrival, business, film, journalist, transit, conference, mountaineering, student, visitor, group tourist and pilgrim visas must leave India by April 27.

RELATED TOPICS

India-Pakistan Relations Amit Shah Pahalgam Terror Attack Pakistani
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘We are with you’: Tulsi Gabbard backs India as Pahalgam terror toll stuns Valley

The director of National Intelligence the Pahalgam massacre a 'heinous Islamist terrorist attack' and pledging solidarity with the Indian people
Supreme Court of India
Quote left Quote right

A blanket stay on the waqf act without being aware of consequences would be uncalled for

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT