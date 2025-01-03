MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 03 January 2025

Allahabad high court stays arrest of Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq in Sambhal violence case

In the FIR lodged at the Sambhal police station, Barq has been named for alleged provocation for violence during the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid mosque that left four people dead

PTI Published 03.01.25, 04:03 PM
Ziaur Rahman Barq

Ziaur Rahman Barq PTI

The Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq in connection with violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district during a survey of a Mughal-era mosque. However, the court refused to quash the FIR against him.

In the FIR lodged at the Sambhal police station, Barq has been named for alleged provocation for violence during the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid mosque that left four people dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order was passed by a bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Azahar Husain Idrisi on a petition filed by Barq, after hearing his counsel Imran Ullah and the additional government advocate.

Also Read

In its order, the court said the probe against Barq would continue and asked the member of Parliament to cooperate with the investigators.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Samajwadi Party (SP) Allahabad High Court
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai-attack convict's attorney seeks review of US court's decision to extradite him

India is seeking the extradition of Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, as he is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case
Prime minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of various development projects, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

This year will usher in a new politics of nation-building... aapda has to be removed

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT