Aligarh Muslim University shows support to Indian soldiers with solidarity

Students and teachers at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Friday held a march on campus to demonstrate solidarity with Indian soldiers fighting on the borders to safeguard the nation's honour and sovereignty.

The show of support comes amidst the ongoing Operation Sindoor, India's response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

In a statement, AMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Naima Khatoon lauded Operation Sindoor as a befitting response to the barbaric attack on innocent persons in Pahalgam last month.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasised that the AMU community stands firmly behind the brave soldiers displaying "unparalleled valour and tactical brilliance" during this critical time.

Meanwhile, in several places across the state, members of the Muslim community held special Friday prayers for the Indian soldiers.

In Saharanpur, scenes of unity and patriotism played out as members of the community waved the Tricolour after Friday prayers.

Speaking to PTI Videos, a local Muslim man said, "Pakistan is defaming Islam through its un-Islamic activities. We stand firmly behind our Army and pray for their victory over Pakistan." Similar sentiments echoed in Ayodhya. "We prayed for the safety of our nation, for our forces to hoist the Tricolour over Islamabad, and take strong action against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism," said Ali Sayed Khan, a local.

In Gorakhpur, Iqrar Ahmad, president of Mubarak Khan Shaheed shrine, said that special prayers were offered during Friday namaz for India's victory and prosperity on all fronts.

He expressed satisfaction with India's offensive move, deeming it a "necessary step taken on time against terrorism and Pakistan's support for it." Meanwhile, in Basti district, Member of Parliament Jagdambika Pal stated that the Pahalgam incident had deeply affected the entire nation. He lauded the swift and decisive response of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, noting that "Pakistan is trembling due to Operation Sindoor." PTI COR CDN RUK RUK

