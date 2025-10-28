Airline cabin crew member found dead in Hyderabad apartment, police suspect suicide

A 25-year-old IndiGo cabin crew member was found dead at her rented apartment in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar area on October 24, in what police suspect to be a case of suicide.

The woman, identified as Janvi Gupta, was reportedly found hanging in her room after a late-night gathering with friends.

According to the police, Janvi was discovered by her flatmate and colleagues in the early hours of October 24 after she failed to respond to repeated knocks on her door.

“There was no suicide note. We have seized her mobile phone for examination. The family has not raised any suspicion. Investigation is underway,” a police officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that one of Janvi’s friends present at the flat is a captain with IndiGo. He had arrived in Hyderabad late Thursday night and went to Janvi’s flat at her invitation. Her flatmate and another friend were also present.

The group reportedly partied at the apartment, and around 4 a.m., Janvi went into her room and did not return. After about 40 minutes, her friends forced open the door and found her hanging.

Police said Janvi, a native of Jammu, was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her “brought dead.”

Her body was later shifted for autopsy, and her family was informed based on details provided by her friends.

Janvi’s mother, Sonika Gupta, who reached Hyderabad the same night, said her daughter had been “depressed for the past few months due to personal and family issues.”

She added, “My daughter always sounded normal when we spoke daily. Around 6 a.m. on October 24, I received a call from her friend informing me of her death. I was told she had hanged herself. She was rushed to a private hospital, but doctors declared her dead. I do not suspect anyone in this incident.”

Based on her complaint, the Rajendranagar police registered a case under Section 194 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS).

Police have handed over Janvi’s body to her family after the postmortem and said further investigation is underway.