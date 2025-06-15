Crash plane check was due in December, last major inspection done in 2023

Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed soon after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on June 12 underwent comprehensive maintenance checks in June 2023 and was due for the next scheduled comprehensive checks in December this year, according to airline officials.

Officials stated on Saturday that the aircraft VT-ANB underwent C checks, or comprehensive checks, in June 2023, and the next scheduled checks were to occur in December this year. The C checks were done by AI Engineering Services Ltd.

The right side engine of the nearly 12-year-old aircraft was overhauled and installed in March 2025, while an inspection of the left side engine was done as per the engine manufacturer’s protocol in April 2025, the officials said. The aircraft was powered by

GEnx engines, manufactured by GE Aerospace.

The officials also claimed that there were no issues with the engines or the aircraft. There was no official statement from Air India.

The airline has 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and seven Boeing 787-9s in its fleet.

Former civil aviation minister Praful Patel on Friday said after three-and-a-half years of the takeover of Air India by the Tatas, the management needs to fine-tune various aspects of running a world-class airline, including maintenance.

Govt must pay: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the Union government must fix accountability in the Air India plane crash.

Talking to reporters after meeting injured persons at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Kharge said the Centre must give compensation to the kin of the deceased and the injured.

“The government must give compensation to kin of plane crash victims and fix accountability,” he said when reminded by mediapersons that neither the state government nor the Centre had announced compensation as yet.

Kharge also visited the site of the crash along with Congress leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Mukul Wasnik. Expressing grief at the deaths of Indian nationals as well as foreign citizens on board the aircraft and on the ground, including medical students, Kharge said people of the city will never forget the horrific crash.

“Nobody should take such incidents lightly and say such things keep happening or that this is routine. I would also like to say that nobody should try to take credit by visiting the site or meeting the injured and then getting photos clicked,” Kharge asserted.