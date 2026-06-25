Rahul Gandhi seeks relief in defamation case, says remark not linked to Kartikeya Singh, expresses regret before MP high court

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has informed the Madhya Pradesh High Court that he regrets an allegedly defamatory statement linked to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikeya Singh, in a case arising from remarks made during a 2018 election rally.

Rahul submitted an application before the high court on Wednesday through his counsel, stating that the statement in question was not related to Kartikeya Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case stems from a defamation complaint filed by Kartikeya Singh in a Bhopal court. He alleged that Rahul, while addressing an election rally in Jhabua in 2018, referred to his name in connection with the Panama Papers leak controversy, thereby harming his reputation.

Following the complaint, the special court for cases involving MPs and MLAs in Bhopal issued a summons directing Rahul to appear in person.

Challenging the summons and the defamation proceedings, Rahul approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking quashing of both.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the petitioner produced records of the lower court as directed by the high court.

Justice Pramod Kumar Agarwal is scheduled to hear Rahul's petition on Thursday.

Advocate Sankalp Kochhar appeared on behalf of the complainant before the high court.