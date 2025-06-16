Air India flight from Hong Kong to Delhi returns mid-air due to suspected technical issue

An Air India flight en route from Hong Kong to Delhi was forced to return to its origin after the pilot reported a suspected technical issue mid-air, sources said on Monday, reports ANI.

The flight, AI315, was being operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and had already taken off from Hong Kong when the issue was detected. As a precautionary measure, the pilot decided to turn the aircraft back to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Details of the specific nature of the technical problem have not been disclosed. There were no reports of injuries or emergencies during the flight.

Air India officials have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

More details awaited.