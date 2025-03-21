'Unresponsive' passenger on Delhi-Lucknow Air India flight declared dead

A passenger aboard an Air India flight was discovered dead in his seat upon arrival at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. The deceased has been identified as Asif Ullah Ansari, according to media reports.

The flight, AI2845, arrived from Delhi at 8:10am. Initially, crew members believed that Ansari had simply fallen asleep. However, after attempts to rouse him during the post-landing procedures went unanswered, a doctor on board was called to examine him. The doctor declared him deceased. It was noted that Ansari had not unbuckled his seatbelt.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The exact cause will be determined once the autopsy report is completed.