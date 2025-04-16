Air hostess on ventilator at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram sexually assaulted by staff, says ‘2 nurses were in the room’

A 46-year-old air hostess has accused a hospital staff member of sexually assaulting her while she was on a ventilator in the ICU at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

According to her complaint, two nurses were present in the room during the incident but failed to take any action, The Times of India reported.

The woman, originally from West Bengal, was in Gurugram to attend a professional workshop. She was hospitalised after falling ill following a swim at the hotel where she was staying.

She was admitted to Medanta Hospital on April 5 and discharged on April 13. In her official statement, she claimed that the alleged assault took place on April 6 while she was on life support and unable to resist or call for help.

"On April 6, I was on a ventilator when some hospital staff sexually assaulted me," the complaint read.

“She could not speak or move due to her critical condition,” the FIR reportedly stated. The FIR noted the presence of two nurses who did not intervene.

After informing her husband post-discharge, she approached the police.

An FIR has been filed against unidentified staff at Sadar police station. The police registered a case under charges of molestation and other applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on April 14.

The accused is yet to be identified, police said on Wednesday as the upscale NCR hospital said the allegations yet to be substantiated and it is fully cooperating with the probe, reports PTI.

All relevant documents, including the hospital’s CCTV camera footage of the time period in question, have been given to the Gurugram police, Dr. Sanjay Durani, Medical Superintendent of Medanta, Medicity, Gurugram said in a statement. No allegations have been substantiated so far, he added.

Medanta Hospital issued a statement confirming their cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

“We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities. At this stage, no allegations have been substantiated, and all relevant documents, including CCTV footage from the hospital for the time period in question, have been handed over to the police,” reads the statement.

"The victim's statement has been recorded before the magistrate in the court. The police team is examining the footage of the hospital's CCTV cameras and will soon identify the accused," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

A probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon, the spokesperson added.