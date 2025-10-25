AIIMS Bhubaneswar hosts workshop highlighting plastic surgeons’ role in hand fracture care

The department of burns and plastic surgery at AIIMS Bhubaneswar organised a Hand Fracture Fixation Workshop under the aegis of the Indian Society for Surgery of the Hand and the Association of Plastic Reconstructive Aesthetic Surgeons of Odisha.

The workshop underscored the vital role of plastic surgeons in the holistic management of hand fractures — extending beyond skeletal stabilisation to aesthetic and functional rehabilitation.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said: “Plastic surgeons play a crucial role in the management and fixation of hand fractures, combining expertise in microsurgery, soft tissue reconstruction, and bony fixation to restore both form and function of the injured hand.” He stressed that their role also involves reconstruction of soft tissue, tendons, nerves and blood vessels.