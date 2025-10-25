MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 25 October 2025

AIIMS Bhubaneswar hosts workshop highlighting plastic surgeons’ role in hand fracture care

The workshop underscored the vital role of plastic surgeons in the holistic management of hand fractures — extending beyond skeletal stabilisation to aesthetic and functional rehabilitation

Subhashish Mohanty Published 25.10.25, 09:33 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The department of burns and plastic surgery at AIIMS Bhubaneswar organised a Hand Fracture Fixation Workshop under the aegis of the Indian Society for Surgery of the Hand and the Association of Plastic Reconstructive Aesthetic Surgeons of Odisha.

The workshop underscored the vital role of plastic surgeons in the holistic management of hand fractures — extending beyond skeletal stabilisation to aesthetic and functional rehabilitation.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said: “Plastic surgeons play a crucial role in the management and fixation of hand fractures, combining expertise in microsurgery, soft tissue reconstruction, and bony fixation to restore both form and function of the injured hand.” He stressed that their role also involves reconstruction of soft tissue, tendons, nerves and blood vessels.

RELATED TOPICS

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Surgery
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi's N: Nitish? No, NDA: On Bihar election campaign trail, PM reinforces a murmur

For decades, the BJP has played junior ally to Nitish Kumar’s JDU in Bihar’s socialist-dominated landscape. This time, the party appears cautiously determined to reverse the equation
A still from a video shows some of the Kali Puja committee members involved in Thursday night’s alleged attack
Quote left Quote right

I was threatened with rape. They said that if they wanted to rape me, no one could save me

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT