AIIMS Bhubaneswar hosts India’s first Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary radiology training

AIIMS Bhubaneswar organised India’s first Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) radiology training.

This landmark initiative is expected to elevate the standards of HPB surgical training in India, equipping medical professionals with enhanced radiological interpretation skills.

With the growing complexity of HPB diseases and their treatment, this course lays a strong foundation for advancing diagnostic accuracy, improving surgical outcomes, and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration inHPB care.

Spearheaded by the departments of surgical gastroenterology and radio-diagnosis, the course was conducted under the aegis of the International Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association(IHPBA) - Indian Chapter.

Designed to enhance the understanding of complex HPB surgical anatomy, the course provided in-depth insights into ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI, and PET CT scan applications in HPB diseases.

The course was aimed at refining diagnostic precision, improving surgical planning, and optimizing postoperative follow-up to enhance patient care outcomes.

Recognising the indispensable role of radiological interpretation in HPB diseases, this radiology course provided extensive training to HPB surgical trainees and faculty members from across the country.

The programme was structured into three online sessions covering the fundamentals of HPB radiology, followed by two days of intensive hands-on physical training.

Renowned experts in HPB and liver transplant surgery, HPB interventional radiology, and advanced imaging techniques delivered insightful lectures, equipping participants with the latest advancements and best practices.

A special live session featured real-time interventional procedures, providing trainees with practical exposure to cutting-edge techniques.

The prestigious event was graced by Dr Ashutosh Biswas, executive director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, as the chief guest.

Dr Biju Pottakkat, secretary, IHPBA-India, Dr Sanjay Govil, former president, IHPBA-India, Dr Naimish Mehta, scientific chair, IHPBA-India, Dr Suprava Naik, head of the Radiodiagnosis department at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, were also present.