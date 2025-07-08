Aid for victims of fake doctor: NHRC directs Madhya Pradesh government to pay Rs 10 lakh each to families of 7

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday asked the Madhya Pradesh government to award ₹10 lakh each as relief to families of seven persons who died because of treatment given to them by a fake cardiologist at Mission Hospital, Damoh.

The NHRC passed the order, along with other directives, following an inquiry conducted by it that found several irregularities in the case.

It has made several recommendations to the Madhya Pradesh government and the Centre, seeking action-taken reports within four weeks. The commission registered the case based on a complaint filed on March 28.

The commission said it had recommended that the state, through its chief secretary, pay ₹10 lakh each to the next of kin of all seven patients who died following treatment by the fake cardiologist.

The commission has also recommended cancelling the licence of the hospital until the final disposal of the matter, issuing directions to officials to inspect all cath labs in Madhya Pradesh. The state government will also have to issue directives to verify whether all the doctors are qualified to work in the cath labs.

It recommended that the secretary in the Union ministry of health and family welfare should get a verification done on cath labs across the country and issue directives to the states to ensure the implementation of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.