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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 07 April 2026

Ahead of Ardh Kumbh, Haridwar civic body relocates raw meat shop outside city walls

The Haridwar Municipal Corporation has decided to remove all raw meat shops from the urban areas to the nearby Sarai viallage, where 57 shops are being constructed

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 07.04.26, 01:31 PM
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Ahead of the Ardh Kumbh Mela scheduled for next year, the Haridwar Municipal Corporation has decided to remove all raw meat shops from the urban areas to the nearby Sarai viallage, located almost 8 kms away, where 57 shops are being constructed.

Haridwar Mayor Kiran Jaiswal noted that Haridwar is a prominent religious pilgrimage site, attracting a large number of devotees from both within the country and abroad.

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This decision was taken with due regard for their sentiments.

The Municipal Corporation also passed a proposal to amend the municipal bylaws. Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar explained that, according to the bylaws dating back to 1935, there is already a ban on the sale and consumption of meat, liquor, and eggs within a five-kilometre radius of Har Ki Pauri.

Now, following the amendment, the sale of raw meat will be completely shifted out of the urban area.

Opposing the proposal, the Mayor alleged that the Congress party has adopted a double standard by opposing the proposal.

On the other hand, Congress Metropolitan President Aman Garg stated that his party is in favour of strictly enforcing the existing bylaws regarding the ban on the sale and consumption of liquor and eggs, alongside meat.

He argued that merely relocating raw meat shops outside the city would not fully safeguard religious sentiments; to achieve that, it is essential to enforce the other existing restrictions as well strictly.

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