Odisha govt marks PM Modi’s 75th birthday with massive plantation and health campaigns

The Mohan Charan Majhi government on Wednesday marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday with a grand celebration, rolling out a slew of programmes from mass plantation drives to health initiatives.

While the state had aimed to plant 75 lakh saplings under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, the figure crossed one crore by evening.

Over 1.4 crore saplings have been planted across 30 districts by 4.30pm.

The massive effort spanned 71,924 plantation sites, highlighting a significant drive toward afforestation and ecological restoration in

the state.

Majhi launched the campaign by planting an amla sapling at Ekamra College in the city before attending a series of events.

In his messages on social media platform X, he described the drive as both a tribute to Modi and a step towards a greener Odisha.

The BJP state unit complemented the campaign with blood donation camps and cleanliness drives under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan – Swachhata Hi Seva. Majhi himself joined a cleaning exercise at the city bus stand near Master Canteen Square.

Highlighting women’s role in BJP’s electoral success, the government also unveiled the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan. The 15-day campaign will run until October 2, with 29,000 screening camps and over 3,000 health camps planned to digitally record the health profiles of 1.5 crore women.

The state-level launch coincided with Modi’s nationwide rollout of the programme from Madhya Pradesh.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, BJP state in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and other senior leaders listened to the live telecast of the Prime Minister’s speech at Unit-III exhibition ground along with thousands of women during

the launch.

A “Thank You Modi” event was held in 338 Child Development Project Officers’ offices across the state to acknowledge the Subhadra scheme, which offers ₹10,000 in two instalments to women. More than one crore beneficiaries have already received support.

In addition, the state kicked off Awasa Mela across districts and municipalities to raise awareness of welfare schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The Awasa Mela will continue till October 31.