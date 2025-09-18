MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Odisha traffic constable Subhamitra Sahoo murdered by husband, body recovered from Keonjhar forest

Subhamitra went missing after duty; husband Deepak Rout confesses to strangling her and disposing of the body, police investigate possible financial dispute

Subhashish Mohanty Published 18.09.25, 07:15 AM
Representational picture

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of 25-year-old traffic constable Subhamitra Sahoo has been solved with the arrest of her husband, who has confessed to murdering her.

Her body was recovered from a forest near Ghatagoan in Keonjhar district.

Subhamitra went missing on September 6 while returning from duty. A missing complaint lodged by her mother the next day triggered a police search.

Commissioner of police S. Dev Datta Singh said Deepak Rout, who married Subhamitra in July 2024 after losing his first wife in a road accident, is the prime accused. He had earlier claimed 1 crore in insurance after his first wife’s death, though suspicions of foul play could not be proved.

Police now suspect he plotted a similar plan after marrying Subhamitra.

Deepak, also a policeconstable, later admitted to strangling her inside a car in Bhubaneswar before driving to Keonjhar to dispose of the body. The car has been seized.

“Deepak had taken 10 lakh from her. A chat message suggests he may have returned the money. This angle is being probed to ascertain if a dispute over money led to the murder,” the police said.

