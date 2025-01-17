Adivasi Mela in Bhubaneswar promotes tribal products, sets Rs 8 crore sales record

The Adivasi Mela in Bhubaneswar turned into a hub of activity for tribal farmers and artisans, with Kandhamal turmeric, millets, and even strawberries fetching high sales and showcasing Odisha’s agricultural prowess.

The Adivasi Mela, an occasion for the tribals to showcase their culture and heritage in the form of food, dances and agricultural products, was preponed this year in alignment with the 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) , which was held here from January 8 to January 10.

Every year, the fair begins from January 26. This year, the Adivasi Mela began from January 5 so that non-resident Indians, visiting Bhubaneswar for the PBD, could have a glimpse of state’s tribal heritage.

Official sources said more than 30 tonnes of turmeric and 20 tonnes of millets were sold during the 12-day fair, which was visited by over 10 lakh people.

Jasobanti Behera, 45, a resident of Kandhamal district, told The Telegraph: “Kandhamal turmeric is the product that attracted maximum customers. During the Adivasi Mela, we managed to sell six quintals of turmeric.”

Kandhamal turmeric is known for its strong aroma, flavour, and medicinal value. Grown using organic methods, it has received GI Tag in 2019.

Kandhamal turmeric is richer in curcumin, oleoresin and volatile oils.

Subhadra Bhuina, 45, said: “We are returning home with a good feeling. Our group sold more than five quintals of turmeric. Besides, there has been a great demand for other products as well.”

Saita Majhi, a tribal woman from Kulumullagumma, said: “We also sold a good amount of turmeric. But our millet was a hit in the Bhubaneswar market. Visitors attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas also inquired about it and made purchases.”

Sarita said that her group had sold nearly eight quintals of the millet during the 12-day fair.”

Sarita’s husband, Ghasiram Majhi, said: “By taking up cultivation and business ventures like selling millets, we are earning ₹10 lakh per annum.”

Both Odisha government and the Centre are promoting the cultivation and sale of millets. Keeping in view the high demand for turmeric and millets, the tribal community has also started venturing into strawberry cultivation.

“We sold strawberries for ₹600 per kilogram. We have sold around 80 kilograms of strawberries during the last 12 days. Others have also done a good business selling strawberries, it is truly phenomenal,” said another tribal participant.

Assistant director, Academy of Tribal Languages and Culture, Samarendra Bhutia, said: “This year, the fair saw a 40 per cent rise in terms of business volume. Till January 15, on a rough estimate, the fair had done business worth ₹8 core. We are hopeful that the volume of business would touch ₹10 crore when we make the final estimate.”