Actor Vijay ridicules BJP, DMK for waging hashtag war on social media; says two parties fighting like kindergarten kids

Vijay said the BJP countered the DMK’s '#Get out Modi' with '#Get out Stalin' on the trilingual policy, ‘just like LKG and UKG students fight'

PTI Published 26.02.25, 06:06 PM
Mamallapuram: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay after TVK's second anniversary celebration function, in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

Actor-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on Wednesday ridiculed the BJP and DMK for waging a hashtag war on social media 'X' and said the two parties were fighting like kindergarten kids, trivialising the serious issue of language row.

Speaking at TVK's first anniversary celebrations at Mamallapuram near here Vijay said the BJP countered the DMK’s “#Get out Modi” with “#Get out Stalin” on the trilingual policy, ‘just like LKG and UKG students fight.’

"It's the Centre’s duty to provide funds and its the state's rights to receive funds. But both the fascism and 'payasam' (the word TVK uses to ridicule DMK's anti fascism rhetoric), our political and ideological enemies, are playing with hashtags on social media. What's happening here? Both are pretending to fight and expect us to believe? What bro, its wrong bro,” he said evoking laughter among his party cadres.

He said the TVK respected all languages but would not give up its self respect for another language. "As an individual anyone can learn any language but violating the cooperative federalism and state autonomy, and leaving a question mark on the state language by thrusting another language and imposing it politically is unacceptable,” he said at the well attended gathering.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

