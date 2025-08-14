'Act of war' debate on slain jawan: Pakistan hand suspected in attack on border post

A soldier was killed on Tuesday night in a purported attack by militants near the Line of Control in Uri, marking the first major provocation since Operation Sindoor and igniting a debate whether it amounts to an “act of war” under Delhi’s new anti-terror doctrine.

The army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said the soldier died while on operational duty along the LoC, without sharing details about the circumstances leading to his death.

Army sources, however, said the attack had all the hallmarks of a BAT (Border Action Team) attack, in which Pakistani Army regulars team up with specially trained militants to attack border posts before returning to the other side.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Shesh Paul Vaid was among several police and army veterans who said it was a BAT attack. The army did not contradict them till Wednesday evening.

Sources said the militants, supported by the Pakistani Army, crossed the LoC and attacked the Tikka post, killing the soldier. The militants managed to return, taking advantage of the bad weather.

“There was a brief but intense exchange of fire,” a source said.

The Chinar Corps identified the slain soldier as Havildar Ankit Kumar.

“Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Havildar Ankit Kumar, who laid down his life while undertaking operational duty along the Line of Control in Uri, Baramulla,” the army said on X.

“Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family,” the army added.

Former DGP Vaid said the attack showed that Pakistan would not end terrorism, referring to Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir’s threats to India on US soil. He said it was followed by threats by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other top leaders.

“(They) should know Operation Sindoor is on. It was put on pause briefly. If Pakistan takes any such action, Pakistan will be destroyed,” Vaid said.

Many social media users, including veterans, BJP leaders and pro-BJP handles, referred to defence minister Rajnath Singh’s May 15 statement in Srinagar where he had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “redesigned India’s foreign policy against terrorism that says any attack on Indian soil will be considered an act of war”.

“Isn’t this an act of war?” Sunny Raj, BJP leader and co-convener of Karnataka’s Vividha Bhashik Prakostha wing, asked on X.

Lt Col. Vikas Gurjar (retired) asked: “How many more such attacks before we call it what it really is, an act of war?”

The alleged attack took place as Valley police chief V.K. Birdi said the days-long operation against militants in Kulgam was nearing completion. He offered no further details.

“If there is anything important, it will be shared with you,” he told reporters in Srinagar.

Security forces have not been able to kill any Pakistani militant who engaged hundreds of soldiers, para-military and policemen during the nearly fortnight-long operation in Kulgam.