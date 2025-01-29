MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Accused Bangladeshi national sent to 14-day judicial custody

Mohammad Shariful Islam, the accused, was produced before the Bandra magistrate court at the end of his police custody

PTI Published 29.01.25, 01:27 PM
Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das, arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home during a robbery attempt, being produced at a court, in Mumbai, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das, arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home during a robbery attempt, being produced at a court, in Mumbai, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. PTI

A court here on Wednesday remanded a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, in 14-day judicial custody noting there was no fresh ground for extending his police custody.

Mohammad Shariful Islam, the accused, was produced before the Bandra magistrate court at the end of his police custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sought an extension of his custody for two days for further investigation.

The court, however, noted that the accused was in police custody for more than ten days.

The record reflected that the investigation was over, no fresh ground for custody was noticed, and the police can seek his fresh custody within the permissible period if anything new came to light, the magistrate said.

As per the police, the accused, arrested from adjoining Thane, is a Bangladeshi who changed his name Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to `Bijoy Das' after entering India illegally.

The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16.

Khan, 54, underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged after five days.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Saif Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Attack Mumbai Police Bangladeshi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahakumbh death toll still unclear; Mamata first to condole loss of lives, PM follows suit

The Uttar Pradesh government of chief minister Adityanath was tight-lipped about the deaths. It was the Bengal chief minister who first posted; official confirmation came from PM Modi
Quote left Quote right

Very pleased with answer by DeepSeek on the subject of Indian jurisdiction over Arunachal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT