Academics urge SC to act against those who ‘framed’ Ashoka University professor

Academics from several universities on Tuesday appealed to the Supreme Court to consider action against the people who have "framed" Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad after his social media post on Operation Sindoor.

A local court in Sonipat on Tuesday sent Mahmudabad to judicial custody till May 27. A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, which will hear the matter on

Wednesday.

Eleven academics, including retired professors, addressed a media conference here on the “illegal” arrest of Khan on charges of endangering the country’s sovereignty and integrity and promoting enmity between different groups. They said Mahmudabad was targeted because he was Muslim.

The head of Ashoka University’s political science department was arrested following an FIR lodged by the Haryana women’s commission and the BJP’s Yuva Morcha general secretary, Yogesh Jathedi.

On May 8, Mahmudabad had posted on Facebook: “Lastly, I am very happy to see so many Right-wing commentators applauding Colonel Sophia Qureishi but perhaps they could also equally loudly demand that the victims of mob lynchings, arbitrary bulldozing and others who are victims of the BJP’s hate mongering be protected as Indian citizens. The optics of two women soldiers presenting their findings is important, but optics must translate to reality on the ground, otherwise it’s just hypocrisy.”

Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association president Surajit Mazumdar said there was nothing in the post warranting action against Mahmudabad. “In the infringement of the rights of Khan to speak, the rights of every citizen are being snatched to listen to him and decide on the state of democracy in the country. Democracy means informing people and debating on issues,”

Mazumdar said.

He said the actions against Mahmudabad was a misuse of power. “If people are not made accountable for framing him in this case, such activities and violations of law will continue. Grant of bail will not be enough in this case. The people responsible for framing him should face action too,”

Mazumdar said.

Anita Rampal, former dean of education at Delhi University, wanted to know if the issue raised by Mahmudabad fell within the women's panel’s jurisdiction. “The Supreme Court should also examine if the state women’s commission is supposed to take up such matters,” she said.

Laxman Yadav, a former ad hoc faculty member at a Delhi University college, said: “If you are a Muslim, you will be treated differently and you will be accused of something that you have not done. Prof. Khan appreciated the idea of India. He asked for justice for people facing communal hatred. But the SCW implicated him in a false case.”